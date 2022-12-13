PRESS RELEASE

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today confirmed that it has identified at least 955 organisations deploying LTE or 5G private mobile networks in 72 countries around the globe. GSA also announced that its Private Mobile Networks Special Interest Group (SIG), formed in 2021 to define the space and track adoption globally, has continued to expand its membership of industry players with the latest addition of Airspan Networks.

Data from GSA’s new Private Mobile Networks, December 2022 report reveals growth in the market in the third quarter of 2022, recording a net addition of 66 customers deploying these networks, up from a total of 889 in the second quarter. The research shows there is typically a strong, positive correlation between the number of private mobile network references and countries with dedicated spectrum, with roll-outs now in 72 countries and territories globally. Private mobile networks are mainly found in more-developed markets, with USA, Germany, China, UK and Japan holding the most references.

This latest report shows that organisations still favour LTE; 5G represents 40.9% of private mobile network deployments. It also confirms a wide range of participants are actively involved in developing and delivering solutions for the market. The three fastest-growing industry sectors in the quarter were mining, with 15 new customer references, followed by defence and peacekeeping with 13, and manufacturing with nine. Manufacturing, education and mining remain the three largest sectors for customer references, although this does not represent the actual size and scale of deployments, which vary by user type.

Members of the GSA Private Mobile Networks SIG include Ericsson, Huawei, Keysight Technologies, Mavenir, Nokia and PrivateLTEand5G.com. This month, Airspan Networks confirmed it is joining the group, and more members are expected to be announced for the next update. The group tracks customer deployments from other vendors and invites companies to join its effort to promote the ecosystem and market adoption globally.

The new GSA report Private Mobile Networks, December 2022, available to all GSA Members and Associates subscribing to its GAMBoD service, offers insights on identified pilot and commercial deployments. It includes a full list of organisations rolling out private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G and is segmented by industry, country, network type, technology and spectrum band. A free executive summary of the report can be downloaded here https://gsacom.com/paper/private-mobile-networks-december-2022-summary-report/ (registration required).

“We’re witnessing a steady growth in private mobile network deployments on various levels; in terms of technology, with LTE and 5G both gaining traction, as well as in terms of market reach, with countries all over the world actively deploying the technologies,” said Joe Barrett, President of GSA.

“As we see more and more different applications for private mobile networks in various sectors, such as mining, defence and manufacturing, GSA will keep tracking the state of the market and leading the discussion with our Private Mobile Networks SIG. We’re delighted to welcome Airspan as the newest member and look forward to welcoming more names from across the ecosystem as the market develops”, commented Barrett.

Membership and participation in the GSA Private Mobile Networks SIG are open to companies in the telecommunications sector wishing to promote private mobile networks. For more information on becoming a SIG member, please email secretariat@gsacom.com.

About the Data

The data in GSA’s report represents customers of private mobile networks by country; it is not to be interpreted as measuring the number of network deployments. GSA counts customer references as unique organisations or government entities deploying one or more 3GPP-based 4G LTE or 5G networks in a given country that are worth more than €100,000.

About GSA

GSA is the voice of the global mobile ecosystem, representing companies engaged in the supply of infrastructure, semiconductors, test equipment, devices, applications and mobile support services. It plays a central role in promoting 3GPP technology, advocating spectrum policies and stimulating development of the international mobile telecommunications industry. The association is a single source of information for industry reports and market intelligence.

The GSA GAMBoD database is a unique search-and-analysis tool that has been developed to enable searches of LTE and 5G devices and new global data on mobile broadband networks, technologies and spectrum. Results are presented as a list or in charts. Charts may be inserted into documents or presentations, subject to accreditation of GSA as the source.

GAMBoD is a resource dedicated to promoting the success and growth of the mobile broadband industry and ecosystem and is fully available to all employees of GSA Executive and Ordinary Member companies and GSA Associates who subscribe to the service. More information on GAMBoD is available here: gsacom.com/gambod/