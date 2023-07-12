News

The deal is Vodafone’s latest push towards their ambitious net-zero carbon emissions goals

Spanish firm Iberdrola, one of the world’s biggest renewable energy companies, has agreed to supply Vodafone with clean, renewable, photovoltaic solar energy across Spain and Portugal.

Vodafone Portugal’s energy will be supplied from the newly built Velilla solar plant in Palencia, Spain, while Vodafone Spain will receive 280 GWh from Iberdrola’s Cedillo photovoltaic plant in Caceres, also in Spain.

This announcement builds on last week’s agreement that will see all the energy produced from the new Boldekow photovoltaic plant supplied to Vodafone Germany. The plant, currently under construction, will be up and running by 2024 and will have a total capacity of 56MWp. In total, the three agreements will see Iberdrola provide 410 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per year to Vodafone across the three countries.

The move will assist Vodafone in reaching its target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

“These agreements across Europe underline Vodafone’s commitment to ensure our customers will continue to benefit from electricity purchased 100% from renewable sources,” said Joakim Reiter, Vodafone Group Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer.

“They also provide Vodafone with improved energy security and long-term price certainty as we work towards achieving net-zero in our operations by 2030.”

Both companies have committed to working together to search for new European sustainable projects and PPA options.

