400G connectivity is increasingly becoming the standard for businesses worldwide

Zayo Group, a leading global communications infrastructure provider, has announced that its network in Europe is fully 400G enabled.

The upgraded network will allow businesses, carriers, datacentres, and hyperscalers to gain access to high bandwidth, low latency connectivity throughout Europe.

Zayo’s European network is connected to five subsea cables. Three of these are owned and operated by Zayo, powering 2,500 on-net buildings, 125 core points-of-presence , and 16 metro fibre markets.

“Our customers are increasingly taking advantage of bandwidth-intensive applications to keep up with the competition – from AI and IoT to advanced analytics – which require significantly higher bandwidth and low latency connectivity,” said Zayo’s European managing director Yannick Leboyer in a statement.

“Our ultimate goal is to ensure our global clients can remain on the cutting edge. That’s why we’re committed to the continued enhancement and modernization of our network to provide the fastest, most reliable connectivity.”

Research from Omdia, in partnership with Ciena, showed that companies are increasingly shifting to 400G services, with 74% relying on high-capacity services like 400G connect with enterprise locations or cloud providers, and 58% rely on it for data centre-to-data centre communication.

“Customers are now starting to buy 400G wave services across Europe, turning this from a niche to a real market,” said Will Rhodes, CMS Consultant at Ciena.

“They are looking to achieve the highest capacity to support their business outcomes whilst delivering on their sustainability goals. 400G will support the ever-increasing data demand driven by new applications such AI and the aggregation of Machine-to-Machine connectivity.”

Zayo’s North American network is scheduled to be fully 400G enabled by the end of next year.

Earlier this year, Zayo’s Operations Vice President James Ovel spoke with Total Telecom following the installation of its new subsea cable, Zeus, connecting the UK to mainland Europe. Zayo claims Zeus to be the most secure subsea cable in the world, with the company noting its interesting deployment process, which included detonating a number of discovered sea mines from World War II.

