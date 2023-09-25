News

The auction saw all available spectrum in the 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz bands purchased by the nation’s operators

The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) has announced the results of its latest spectrum auction, with all three of the country’s major operators not only participating, but purchasing all available spectrum.

The auction has been in the works for a long time, with PTS explaining that the allocations should help bolster the nation’s wireless services for years to come, particularly 5G.

“The assignment aims at an efficient and secure use of frequencies that contributes to the continued digitalisation of Sweden,” said PTS in a statement.

“PTS shall assign national block licenses in the 900 MHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz bands. The licenses shall be assigned well in advance before the current licenses expire. The purpose of the assignment is to enable continued digitalization and technology development, to contribute to the mobility objective of the Government´s broadband strategy by deploying new masts along roads and railways and in other areas.”

The auction itself was concluded in a single day last week, raising a total of SEK 4.23 billion ($380 million) for the Swedish government.

More specifically, Telia purchased 2×15 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2×20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2×30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band, paying SEK 1.55 billion ($140 million).

Hi3G (owned by CK Hutchison) 2×10 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2×20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2×10 MHz (FDD) plus 1×10 MHz (TDD) in the 2.6 GHz band. In total, the company paid SEK 1.21 billion ($110 million).

Finally, Net4Mobility (the joint venture between Tele2 and Telenor Sweden) took home 2×10 MHz in the 900 MHz band, 2×20 MHz in the 2.1 GHz band, and 2×30 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band, spending SEK 1.47 billion ($130 million).

The 900 MHz licences will be valid from the start of 2026 until the end of December 2048, while the 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz licences will begin at the same time and run a little longer, to the end of December 2050.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

Vodafone’s Andrea Dona: The UK has fallen behind on 5G, but not lost the race

Zegona in talks to buy Vodafone Spain

Connected Britain 2023: the award winners