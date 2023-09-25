News

The new mandate replaces two current agreements that are set to expire in late 2026

UAE-based satellite company Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) has announced that its Government Solutions arm, Yahsat Government Solutions, will provide the UAE government with satellite capacity and managed services for the next 17 years, in a deal worth AED 18.7 billion ($5.1 billion).

Yahsat is a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment company and offers satellite services to over 150 countries globally.

Under this new deal, Yahsat will provide the government with satellite capacity using their Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2 satellites, as well as via two new satellites, both due to be launched by 2028.

Yasat signed a deal with Airbus for the construction of these satellites back in June.

In addition to the satellite services, the deal also covers operations, maintenance, and technology management services related to the ground segment satellite systems and terminals.

“This award is a testament to our long-standing relationship with the Government and the quality of service that we provide as we continue to strive to consistently exceed customer expectations,” said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Yahsat’s chairman, in a statement.

“By complementing our existing fleet with Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 next generation satellites, we will be able to serve the government with new cutting-edge solutions that are not currently possible. The performance of the new satellites is expected to significantly surpass current industry capabilities including capacity, coverage and flexibility allowing us to offer a wide range of next generation applications to our end user.”

