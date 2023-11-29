Interview

We spoke to Michael Nitz, Sales Director Telecom DACH at Amadys, to discuss the state of the German fibre market ahead of his presentation on the matter at this year’s Connected Germany conference

Germany is currently lagging behind its European counterparts when it comes to FttX deployment. Why is this and what needs to be done to improve the situation?

Compared to other European countries, Germany has made significant strides in FTTX connectivity over the past year but still lags behind the European average. Despite this, Germany remains one of Europe’s most active FttX markets, with around 40 million households yet to be connected, indicating substantial market potential.

To address this situation, the German government has initiated several measures. These include efforts to streamline permission procedures, monitor and regulate the strategic expansion of the primary operator, and accept alternative laying methods, such as trenching. Additionally, some network operators are exploring open access to their networks.

However, challenges persist, notably the limited availability of qualified general and civil works contractors in the German market. Another hurdle is the efficient connection of customers in their homes, which requires effective management of building access, project execution, and cost control.

You mentioned the shortage of skilled engineers. How can we overcome this challenge?

To address the shortage of skilled engineers in the telecoms industry, providing professional training, workshops, and qualifications to both our customers and their subcontractors is crucial. This training aims to enhance their capabilities in tasks like fibre splicing or proper duct laying techniques, ensuring high-quality infrastructure deployment.

Amadys was acquired by Netceed earlier this year. What does this acquisition mean for the business going forward? Should we expect further expansion into new markets?

The acquisition between Amadys and Netceed has proven to be mutually beneficial, establishing one of the most formidable system integrators and distributors globally. This union has enabled Amadys to diversify its product portfolio, now offering a comprehensive range of passive and active components for various telecommunication broadband markets. Simultaneously, Netceed has solidified its presence in key markets such as Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, and Hungary.

As part of Netceed, we now have the capacity to provide comprehensive equipment and services worldwide. These include training, logistics, and developmental support for customers across telecom operators, enterprises, data centres, and infrastructure sectors, including railways.

Sustainability will be a key theme at this year’s Connected Germany. What does sustainability mean for Amadys?

As the largest telecom distributor in Europe, Netceed is committed to sustainability. Amadys has received and maintains the EcoVadis certification, signifying its ongoing dedication to our ESG policies.

What are you most looking forward to at Connected Germany later this year?

Connected Germany represents a significant networking platform in Germany, offering a valuable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders including operators, suppliers, and investors. It serves as a forum to share insights on political decisions, market trends, rollout plans, challenges, and industry players.

Personally, I anticipate meeting new potential leads and reconnecting with existing customers or prospects, showcasing Netceed’s extensive product and service portfolio. Moreover, I look forward to staying abreast of the latest market trends, both current and future.

