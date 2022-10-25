PRESS RELEASE

Arqit Quantum Inc., a leader in quantum-safe encryption, has signed a contract with Nine23 Ltd, a cyber security solutions provider for UK regulated and compliant sectors, to deploy Arqit’s QuantumCloud™, a symmetric key agreement software, on Nine23’s UK Sovereign Secure Private Cloud infrastructure – Platform FLEX – to provide the highest level of assurance for its customers.

Nine23’s proprietary Platform FLEX provides a multi-private cloud environment with direct network gateway connectivity to all UK government networks including the PSN, PNN, RLI, HSCN and others. The proven, accredited platform offers data residency and solution integration that can be used for Official-Sensitive and higher classifications. Arqit and Nine23 will work together to address government and defence customers looking to improve the security of their infrastructure against cyberattacks, remove the vulnerabilities associated with legacy encryption method Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and prevent data security threats posed by Quantum computers.

This partnership will deliver a fully managed UK Sovereign deployment of QuantumCloud™ for government and defence customers across data networks and infrastructure without the need for significant changes to the existing hardware, software, or support.

The services will be available on the new G-Cloud 13 framework via the Digital Marketplace. G-Cloud 13, provides hosting and software services, together with associated support services to UK government departments, other public sector bodies, and Enterprise customers supporting Critical National Infrastructure. It will be launched on 9th November.

Commenting, David Williams, Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO, said “We are pleased to work with Nine23 to deliver our product to classified UK government projects. We believe that sovereign cloud services have high growth potential and Nine23 has done a great job to become firmly established with existing security cleared contract frameworks through which Arqit is able to gain fast track market access to this government business.”

Stuart McKean, Nine23 CEO, said: “We are delighted to choose Arqit to work with Nine23. Arqit is renowned as one of the most innovative UK companies in the market providing us with the technology to accelerate stronger, simpler encryption via our Platform FLEX. QuantumCloud™ services are the future happening today and we look forward to delivering a true UK technology partnership.”

