BT and Qualcomm Technologies have today announced the continuation of their long-term partnership with the opening of new 5G lab facilities in Qualcomm’s offices in Farnborough, UK.

The facilities include 5G test labs using BT’s live environment, which allow the two firms to continue testing and authenticating new, innovative 5G technology.

“By working directly with Qualcomm Technologies in an embedded 5G lab, we’ll be able to realise the benefits of closer working, helping to bring the next generation of technology to our customers sooner,” said Naveen Khapali at BT.

“Our state-of-the-art lab facilities will help facilitate and speed up the time-to-market, which means customers can benefit from the new technology sooner,” said Vikrant Jain, Business Development Director at Qualcomm.

The two firms have been collaborating for over ten years on technological innovations. In April, for example, EE (owned by BT) set a 5G spectrum aggregation record, becoming the first European network to successfully aggregate 5G through seven different spectrum carriers.

