News

The Carbon Network Dashboard and Digital Carbon Calculator will leverage AI to help enterprise customers optimise their power usage and reduce their carbon footprint

BT has kicked off 2023 by reiterating its commitment to a more sustainable future, announcing the launch of a suite of new digital tools to help multinational enterprise customers better understand their carbon footprint.

The Carbon Network Dashboard will give enterprises a real-time view of their networks power consumption, including which devices are the most energy hungry. The Dashboard can also provide AI-driven insights based on previous usage data, predicting anomalies in power consumption as well as forecasting future usage.

In conjunction with this information about the enterprise networks, the Dashboard will also display data from the regional power grid, including when renewable energy is available.

Meanwhile, the Digital Carbon Calculator can analyse enterprise networks’ carbon footprint over time, identifying inefficient devices that are due to be replaced.

“With customers hosting more of their applications across multiple clouds, networks are now increasingly vital for all elements of business performance, including carbon impact. Our new tools empower customers to reduce their Scope 3 emissions by optimising their network or scheduling digital workloads when renewable energy is available, helping them to achieve their net zero goals,” explained Sarwar Khan, head of digital sustainability, Global, BT.

The telecoms industry itself is becoming increasingly green, with most major telcos having carbon neutrality goals set for 2030 or even sooner. However, lowering Scope 3 carbon emissions – those being generated by organisation’s wider value chain, such as suppliers and customers – remain a major challenge.

Indeed, even measuring these emissions accurately is a difficult task, which is a large motivation for BT’s launch of these latest tools.

In a report last year, BT said that its own Scope 3 emissions account for 95% of its total carbon footprint; the use of sold products by enterprises and consumers accounted for roughly 24%.

Are telcos doing enough to build a more sustainable Britain? Join the experts in discussion at this year’s Connected North conference, live in Manchester

Also in the news:

Orange opens European solar farm to boost access to renewable energy

Bullitt: Two-way satellite messaging will be available this quarter

Cox launches mobile services to bolster fixed line offerings