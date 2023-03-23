Connected America: Keynote Preview

With less than a week to go until Total Telecom’s inaugural Connected America conference, here’s a taster of what to expect from the opening CXO Keynote Panel: Progress and Potential in 5G and Fixed Networks

With the US now entering the fourth year of its 5G era, now is great time to take stock of the journey so far. Is 5G living up to the hype?

In the opening keynote session at Connected America, The Wall Street Journal’s Sara Mascall will guide a panel of experts as they discuss the state of the US telecoms industry as it is today and the key challenges that still need to be overcome.

The panel will also consider the next steps in the country’s network evolution, including transitioning to cloud architecture, rolling out 5G standalone, and maximising the value of the mobile edge computing.

Finally, the session will explore the macroeconomic factors at play within the indstury today, from the impact of the global economic crisis to the surge of private equity investment in telco infrastructure.

“It’s an exceptionally challenging time for this industry and I’m eager to learn and hear directly how this is impacting organisations, the shifts we’re seeing, and the trends we can expect to see in the future,” said moderator Sara Mascall in a recent interview.

Meet the panel

(Moderator) Sara Mascall , SVP of TMT, The Wall Street Journal|Barron’s Group

, SVP of TMT, The Wall Street Journal|Barron’s Group Christopher Sambar , President – AT&T Network, AT&T

, President – AT&T Network, AT&T Prayson Pate , Solutions Marketing, Adtran

, Solutions Marketing, Adtran Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer and EVP, Comcast

