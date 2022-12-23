Total Telecom is delighted to share live footage of the Connected Britain 2022 Keynotes, featuring some of the UK telecoms industry’s biggest names discussing the sector’s most important issues

In the final Keynote session of Day 1 at Connected Britain, panellists set out to answer a fundamental question: how do we make a positive, meaningful impact to our customers lives?

CEO UK&I of Nokia, Phil Siveter, set the stage with a presentation, highlighting the difficult economic landscape facing UK customers right now, as well as how the telecoms industry can play a starring role in alleviating these pressures and improving lives.

Next, he was joined on stage by speakers from BAI Communications, Fibrus, CityFibre, and STL, to discuss the unique challenges being faced across each section of the telecoms industry and how they can collaborate to deliver positive outcomes for their customers.

You can view the full keynote session from the link below.

Presentation: Assumptions, Streaming and Positive Outcomes

Phil Siveter, CEO UK&I of Nokia

Panel

(Moderator) Phil Siveter, CEO UK&I of Nokia

Brendan O’Reilly, Group Chief Technology Officer at BAI Communications

Conal Henry, Founder & Chair of Fibrus

Elsa Chen, Chief Customer Officer at CityFIbre

Ashwani Bakshi, Chief Sales Officer at STL

