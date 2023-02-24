Germany’s leading trade show for fiber deployment and digitalization will take place 15-16 March at the RheinMain CongressCenter (RMCC) in Wiesbaden, near Frankfurt.

With the return to its traditional date in March, the event opens the 2023 trade show season for the German telecommunications industry. The exhibition in two halls with more than 200 national and international exhibitors includes a conference program on the most important topics for the fiber year 2023.

High profile conference program

Five panel discussions will cover all current key questions and debates regarding fiber deployment, intended to set the mood for a decisive fiber year. Panels on strategy, investments, innovation, Open Access, and cooperation will gather the CEOs of Germany’s most important telecommunications companies and political decision-makers from the federal and regional levels, to discuss upcoming developments and challenges for the fiber sector. The conference program, which will take place during both days on four stages, will be integrated in the two exhibition halls as “Open Space Forums”.

English language panel discussion

Another highlight on the first day of the Fiberdays, especially for international visitors, will be the English language panel discussion on “Copper switch-off, local markets and more – learnings from Europe for the future of German market regulation” with representatives from Deutsche Glasfaser, the French fiber association Infranum, the Dutch Fiber Carrier Association, and WIK (scientific institute for infrastructure and communications services).

200+ exhibitors

The Fiberdays show floor will span more than 10.000 square meters, covering both exhibition halls of the RMCC Wiesbaden, with more than 200 international exhibitors from the fiber and digital industries presenting their latest innovations and services.

Media Hall for the TV of the future

This year the Fiberdays “Media Hall” is already taking place the second time: In the third hall of the Fiberdays, broadcasters, network operators and media professionals will meet to discuss topics related to the television of the future. The first day, entitled the “Broadcaster Day”, offers a high-quality conference program for media and telecommunications industry professionals, whereas on day 2, the “Network Operator Day”, Media Hall organizer Christian Heinkele and his team will discuss and present television offers for telecom companies.

