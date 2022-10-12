INTERVIEW

DURING CONNECTED BRITAIN 2022, WE SPOKE TO ANDY MARR, DIRECTOR CONSULTING SERVICES – SPACE, DEFENCE & INTELLIGENCE AND ALAN NUNN, CONSULTING DIRECTOR (TELECOM SUBJECT MATTER EXPERT) AT CGI TO GET THEIR VIEWS ON THE OPPORTUNITIES CREATED BY HYBRID AND 5G NETWORKS.

While 5G networks are rolling out fast, there will inevitably be hard to cover areas. Join CGI’s Andy Marr, Director Consulting Services for Space, Defence and Intelligence, and Communications Subject Matter Expert, Alan Nunn, as they discuss the opportunities for innovation that are created by hybrid satellite, terrestrial 5G networks and private 5G networks.

Find out how CGI’s innovative approaches using Hybrid 5G and Low Earth Orbit Satellite networks can be used to improve coverage on trains, giving users services they need while on the move.

Indoors, 5G coverage challenges can be addressed with private networks, which can provide high capacity and low latency coverage, giving opportunities to deliver more efficient and flexible operations in factory and logistics environments.

5G and private networks also enable the benefits of collaboration within the Metaverse. Learn how CGI used this emerging technology to develop a solution to a specific problem encountered in the pandemic: how to successfully onboard staff who may not be able to meet their team in person.

