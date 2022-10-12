INTERVIEW

WHEN TALKING WITH FREEDOM FIBRE’S CFO DARREN WOODS, ONE THING BECOMES ABUNDANTLY CLEAR; THE FUTURE IS FIBRE.

Though the company is relatively new on the scene, Freedom Fibre is quickly establishing themselves as a key player in the next generation of FTTP providers, with an experienced team that have been in the sector for many years. While other alt-net companies are often focused on exchanging small, high-density areas, Freedom Fibre believes the difference is in their mission to build to full exchange boundaries, replacing the copper networks with full fibre and ensuring that even the most rural areas of Britain have access to gigabit internet. This mission has seen at least 97% of the exchange boundary in their completed build areas now supporting the full fibre network, allowing local and national ISPs to switch from copper and provide their customers with full fibre broadband services.

While ensuring connectivity for everyone is an important goal, lightning-fast broadband isn’t the only advantage. The arrival of Freedom Fibre and other alt-net companies signals the end of a previously monopolized industry, which – alongside approx. £5 billion of government investment coming into the sector – creates a competitive market that benefits the consumer and their pockets. Full fibre also uses an estimated 80% less energy than the standard copper networks, providing significant environmental benefits. Although there are still challenges associated with supporting the country’s speedy move off the current copper system, Freedom Fibre is confident that with a focus on building to exchange boundaries, they can create a network for the future and provide even the most rural villages with a resilient, stable, and lightning-fast network.

