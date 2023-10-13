News

Customers will be automatically upgraded to a potentially more expensive tariff unless they opt out

This week, rumours have been confirmed that T-Mobile is seeking to shift some of its mobile subscribers onto new plans in November.

This is not simply a case of sunsetting older mobile contracts, but rather a wider migration across a large portion of T-Mobile’s subscriber base, moving many customers to newer – and often more expensive – mobile plans.

According to leaked documentation posted on Reddit, customers on selected plans will be migrated as follows:

Magenta (will be switched to Go5G)

One (will be switched to Go5G)

Simple Choice / Select Choice (will be switched to Magenta or Essentials Select)

Simple Choice Business (will be switched to Business Unlimited Advanced)

While for some customers this shift will not result in an increase of cost, others will likely see their subscription rise in price by between $5 and $10 per month.

The changes are expected to take effect in November, with customers informed of the change via SMS and email from October 17.

Those wishing to opt out will need to do so by contacting support services after receiving this notification.

The timing of this shift by T-Mobile is no coincidence. Back in 2020, as part of the agreement to acquire rival operator Sprint, T-Mobile promised that it would continue to offer “the same or better rate plans” for at least three years. Now, three years on, it seems the operator has little qualms about making changes that will drive up prices for their customers.

The operator will surely argue that these newer plans come with benefits that are more than worth the extra expense, but this seems unlikely to placate disgruntled customers paying for additional features that they never asked for.

