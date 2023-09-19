Madrid, 19 September 2023. lyntia, a leading telecommunications service provider in Spain, has created, in collaboration with Vyntelligence, a unique collaboration platform that enhances the deployment processes of the fibre network in the country. This innovative solution allows for intelligent interactions between lyntia and its fibre deployment partners, auditors, and contractors, driving a superior customer experience with faster delivery and high standards of quality and security.

The initial results have led to a more agile installation process, reducing the quality control process by almost a third (33%) for customers awaiting new broadband connections. These advancements underscore lyntia’s growth in its mission to provide robust coverage in Spain through innovative projects that emphasise its commitment to digitalisation.

José Antonio López, CEO of Lyntia Networks, stated, “Our partnership with Vyntelligence marks a significant step in our commitment to provide a reliable and next-gen optical fibre network. Together, we are reshaping the fibre connectivity landscape, offering innovative solutions to our clients. By using the Vyntelligence platform, we are significantly reducing installation times and delivering networks with efficiency, quality, and agility. Simultaneously, we are fostering better collaboration with our supply chain and our deployment partners and contractors, which is essential as the local industry struggles to scale up with expertise and rapid skills.”

Kapil Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Vyntelligence, said, “We are delighted to partner with Lyntia Networks as a benchmark client in Spain. The senior management’s commitment to change and a culture of active collaboration have helped us achieve tangible results in a very short time. We are changing the way people work and how teams are organised for intelligent collaboration.”

In this regard, one of their applications comes from Vyntelligence’s SmartVideoNotes® Remote Assurance solution, which reduces installation approval time to less than 24 hours, guides Lyntia Networks’ contractor teams to get the job done right the first time, and automates the installation’s approval and delivery process. The result is a 200% increase in remote audit coverage, enhancing the quality and resilience of the network.

Similarly, the AI ML-powered Vyn® Contractor Self-Audit solution saves rework and costly on-site inspection visits to provide a faster acceptance process on a larger scale with fewer experts.

About Lyntia Networks

Lyntia Networks is the go-to neutral operator in the wholesale telecommunications market, with about 44,000 km of deployed fibre, offering connectivity services over optical fibre with extensive network coverage and a vast reach. Furthermore, Lyntia Networks provides all kinds of connectivity services: dark fibre, capacity, wholesale FTTH service, VSAT, internet, and co-location.

Lyntia Networks’ optical fibre network connects the country’s most crucial cities and serves over 3,200 towns. It also has connections to the main data centers and docking points for the Peninsula’s submarine cables.

For more information, visit www.lyntia.com.

About Vyntelligence

Vyntelligence (Vyn) accelerates digital transformation of customer and frontline operations to deliver financial and ESG value. Vyn is a unique video-capture, collaboration and remote assurance platform.

Vyn enables faster deployments, quotes and resolutions via its self-service AI/ML-powered platform. The platform automatically predicts next actions, enabling experts to remotely get more jobs done effectively with improved quality and safety. Vyn improves customer experience and sustainably accelerates revenue realisation. Headquartered in London, Vyntelligence has been delivering up to 9X ROI for global energy, telecom and utilities customers such as Cadent Gas, Engie, EDP, Northumbrian Water, Welsh Water and Openreach.

Vyntelligence has won the Orange Fab France Women Start Program amongst over 250 innovative global startups and has joined Tomorrow Street’s SCALEUP X, the next generation of strategic suppliers to Vodafone. Ranked in the top 25 in the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 UK list and declared as a winner by top 10 global utilities at the Free Electrons Global Energy Startup Program in 2020, Vyn has been granted US patents for Smart Data Capture, Ranking and Delivery of Insights.

Vyn SmartVideoNotes and Vyntelligence are registered trademarks of humanLearning Ltd.

To learn more, visit www.vyntelligence.com

