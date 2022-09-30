A partnership between MGM Resorts International and ExteNet Systems will see guests offered enhanced mobile connectivity through a programme to design, build and operate signal and connectivity solutions for MGM Resorts US-wide – the largest neutral host project in the country.

The project will include MGM’s Las Vegas’ casinos where an expanded 5G service will support connectivity for nearly 200,000 visitors daily. Rich Coyle, ExteNet Systems Chief Executive Officer said “The addition of greater connectivity will further enhance MGM’s world-class offerings for guests and support upcoming plans and development with future-ready solutions.”

The project will cover 25 MGM properties, consisting of 54 million square feet, more than 43,000 guest rooms, and more than 70 million visitors annually and will be completed before the end of 2024.

ExteNet is part of DigitalBridge’s portfolio of digital infrastructure companies which also includes shareholdings in the likes of Zayo Group, Vantage Data Centers, FreshWave Group and Boingo Wireless.

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge described enhanced 5G services as “a competitive differentiator for hospitality and gaming companies”