Contributed Article

Communications service providers (CSPs) are striving to transform their businesses to ensure success in the digital world and position themselves to be digital service providers (DSP). They understand the need to evolve their architectures to simplify the delivery of connectivity and to enable the launch of new market offers through a multidimensional open ecosystem. According to an MIT technology review, the global enterprise opportunity enabled by 5G is projected to be $700B by the end of 2030. In order to secure their place in this enterprise market landscape, DSPs need to develop vertical solutions in collaboration with ecosystem partners to serve the DSPs’ B2B2X and B2C markets. This will enable them to rise higher up the value chain and become digital ecosystem providers (DEP).

Cognizant and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have partnered to build an integrated digital services platform called Digital Services Marketplace that comprises a scalable cross-industry marketplace to configure, buy, order, activate, and monetize digital products and advanced connectivity offerings for any industry vertical.

Together, AWS and Cognizant have participated in TM Forum’s Catalyst program for over 3 years to develop a proof-of-concept of this solution. This is a 5G Marketplace innovation project, championed by Verizon and COLT the proof point is that the Digital Services Marketplace solution can enable DSPs to deliver CaaS across the edge and cloud, zero-touch partnering, and Industry 4.0 use cases, all within an Open Digital Architecture. 5G Digital Services Marketplace III won the award for Outstanding Catalyst Business Impact in 2022 and has since gathered a lot of customer interest.

Read more from Cognizant’s 5G innovation on Amazon Web Service (AWS).