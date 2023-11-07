News

The plan details the company’s existing full fibre coverage, as well as deployment locations for the coming year

Network operator nexfibre has today published its “nationwide rollout plan” for 2024.

In the 2023 Q3 update, the firm states they are “on a mission to deliver our network to more than 5 million premises by 2026, using the latest XGS-PON architecture, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps”.

The plan expands on the “significant progress” that the firm have made over the past year and highlights areas that will benefit from significant additions within the next year, including Kent, Cheshire, and Durham amongst others.

Just last month, the firm hit the milestone of 500,000 premises passed.

nexfibre is a joint venture owned by Liberty Global, Telefónica, and InfraVia Capital Partners, with the aim of covering up to 7 million additional homes with its Fibre-to-the-Premises network.

It aims to roll out fibre to 5 million premises by 2026, with the opportunity to expand to an additional 2 million premises.

Virgin Media O2, itself joint owned by Liberty Global and Telefonica, said that the creation of nexfibre would enable their combined fixed line broadband networks to reach 23 million premises by the end of 2027, which is around 80% of the UK.

“I could not be prouder of the progress that has been made in ramping up our build programme this year; thanks to the huge efforts of our team and our partners at Virgin Media O2. We continue to accelerate the pace of build as we pursue our mission of transforming access to quality broadband across the UK,” said CEO Rajiv Datta, who joined the firm last month.

“We believe strongly in the quality and capability of our network, and the lasting value it can create in communities across the country. By increasing choice for ISPs, and boosting competition, we are playing a key role in closing the digital divide.”

The rollout plan can be downloaded here.

