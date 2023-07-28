News

The partnership will allow Rakuten to cope with increasing customer demand on its 4G and 5G networks

Japan’s newest mobile network operator, Rakuten Mobile, has chosen Oracle Communication’s cloud-native converged policy and charging solutions to support and accelerate its 4G and 5G services. It plans to onboard the solutions to Rakuten Symphony’s Symworld Marketplace.

The Oracle solutions will run on Rakuten Symphony’s Symcloud Cloud Native Platform, allowing them to be easily scaled to support consumers and businesses across a range of industries.

According to the partners, Oracle’s Converged Policy and Cloud Scale Charging solutions will help Rakuten to better monetise its 4G and 5G networks by supporting new business models and experiences, such as 5G-enabled virtual reality theatres.

“Oracle’s policy and charging solutions position us to rapidly launch innovative offerings to meet new customer demands, including new data and voice service plans for enterprise and individual customers,” said Tareq Amin, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile and CEO of Rakuten Symphony.

Rakuten created the Symworld Marketplace to make the process of telecom application onboarding simpler, making approved applications quickly available for all Symworld customers. The platform digitalises all telecom processes for planning, deploying, securing, and monitoring the software in live telecom networks.

“Deploying Oracle’s converged policy and charging technologies will help empower more intelligent policy decisions and shorten the runway to quickly test, launch, and monetise new services,” said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Communications, Applications.

Want to keep up to date with all of the latest international telecoms news? Click here to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter direct to your inbox!

Also in the news:

Rakuten Mobile and KDDI strike roaming agreement

Ericsson shows off 5G Cloud RAN in Germany with O2 Telefónica

EU and Japan sign deals for subsea cables and semiconductors