Fast and reliable broadband has become the lifeline to millions of homeowners for work, education, and entertainment. Service Providers are now expected to deliver new levels of connectivity to their customers, and WiFi is at the center stage of that effort.

In today’s competitive landscape, speed and price alone are no longer feasible strategies for Service Providers to retain market share. Reducing churn and its associated costs requires maintaining customer satisfaction through a high-quality of experience. This begins at installation, and when done right, everything else will fall into place.

Our research with Maravedis shows that more than 1/3 of Service Providers don’t have a well-documented system for their installation process, thus they can’t provide the WiFi performance guarantee that their customers want. In addition, most field technicians aren’t salespeople, meaning they’re not comfortable suggesting mesh nodes to customers who may need them, but are wary of paying extra. By visually mapping out the in-home WiFi experience, technicians can help customers understand the importance of proper router placement and mesh nodes.

RouteThis Certify is a WiFi optimisation app designed for field technicians. Using GIS technology and WiFi heat mapping, Certify assists technicians during their CPE installation workflow from router and mesh placement, to verification of speeds and completion of birth certificate. Its user-friendly interface also enables them to visually demonstrate how the impact of a less-than-optimal router or node placement can impact the network quality of experience. RouteThis Certify makes it easy to facilitate educational and upsell opportunity conversations. When an installation is properly configured, Service Providers will see less churn and return tech visits, and customers can experience flawless WiFi connectivity on every device, in every room, from day one.

