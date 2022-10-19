STARTUP STORIES

French startup PresentID combine biometric and identity verification for applications as diverse as payments verification, car sharing, telecommunication, and dating apps. They will be showcasing their solutions at the Total Telecom Congress in London.

Tell us about your start up

PresentID aims to solve the problems of fraud and identity theft encountered by companies in all sectors such as credit card theft, password hacking, fraudulent use of another person’s badge… To prevent fraud and identity theft, PresentID provides a seamless remote user ID verification solution through a combination of our built-in house technologies including Face liveness detection, photo ID matching, voice verification and ID card or Credit card OCR. Our clients are worldwide and come from all business sectors.

What is your USP?

We offer the possibility of combining all biometric solutions to make identity verification more reliable and secure. Our products are accurate, fast, easy to integrate and customise. In addition, our prices are competitive.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Onboarding : PresentID enables telecom companies to rapidly increase their subscriber base, prevent SIM swapping fraud and meet increasingly demanding compliance standards.

Remote payment : PresentID helps to reduce remote payment fraud by checking customers’ IDs and ensuring that the person holding the credit card is the right person.

Connexion protection : PresentID protects online accounts in the subscriber database against account takeovers through biometric authentication. Our products also ensuring that the person logging into their online account is the account is the true account owner

Mobile Payment : PresentID instantly checks payment details, customer name and address data.

Why did you establish the business?

Identity fraud is on the rise and the demand for protection is high. From financial institutions, to healthcare, to border control, to government, everyday the demand for robust identity systems is increasing.

Companies need solutions like ours to prevent identity theft and cyber attacks. From personal and corporate data breaches to credit card fraud, phishing and identity theft which are very costly. Our solutions also address KYC requirements, anti-money laundering (AML) and customer due diligence (CDD).

The co-founders are seasoned professionals who combine technical, technological and business experience.

Our company is founded to meet the high expectations of companies in terms of access security in the years to come.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS LOCATION: Villejuif, France

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES : 10

LAST FUNDING TYPE : Seed

URL : https://presentid.com/

FOUNDERS

Somayeh Bagherbeygi (CEO)

Mahdi Golzarnia (CTO)

Tong Chhor (CRO)

To meet PresentID at the Total Telecom Congress, register for your place at www.totaltele.com/congress The event takes place at the Business Design Centre, London on the 1-2 November 2022. PresentID will join other innovative young companies in the Startup Village.

