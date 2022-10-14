STARTUP STORIES

We meet Technocomm, the UK startup behind EnviroSense, an IoT solution uses a network of connected terminals that continuously monitor the air in real time

Tell us about your start up

We have developed a common platform ‘CommonSense’ for connecting a visualising data from Sensors for the IoT. Our first product EnviroSense is a fully integrated sensor to end customer graphical interface for Air Quality monitoring. Our target customers are city councils seeking to better understand where they have pollution related problems.

What is your USP?

Our system is small, portable, connected to the 4G network with CAT-M1 and can be mounted on vehicles travelling and sensing air quality all over urban areas instead of single stationary locations

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

We use the 4G Cat-M1 networks with 2G fallback, and this allow us to have efficient cost effective data transmission to our cloud platform.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

We received an investment grant from West Berkshire council to allow us to fund the manufacturing of our first products. Following this funding a local private company became an investor in our company

Why did you establish the business?

We realised that much of the information collected by government bodies is not suitable for making decisions and policies on air quality improvement, and most had very little or useless data to make qualified decisions. We are three entrepreneurs with technology backgrounds in hardware software and networks and we consider we have a leading performance solution

What was your motivation for the business?

“Only the paranoid survive” (Any Grove – Intel ex CEO) is a good motivation. Our company only recruits driven people who always have “10 reasons why something can be done”

What does the future hold for your business?

We need investors, partners, and support from influential motivated people or companies who are connected and can help us scale our company to an international leader in air quality measurement.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: Newbury Berkshire UK

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 3

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Local Council + Local private investor

URL: www.technocomm-iot.com

FOUNDERS:

Bijan Mohandes

David Wallace

Steve Levitt

