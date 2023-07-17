Press Release

From the dining hall to the virtual lecture hall, the students, faculty and staff at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. can experience the power of 5G, thanks to a new agreement between Bradley and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). The university will utilize a 5G Hybrid Mobile Network from T-Mobile as part of its mission to deliver innovative learning experiences for students and improve operational efficiencies through its Digitally Connected Campus initiative. Additionally, it will provide iPad (10th generation) with 5G-connectivity to students, faculty, and certain student-facing staff.

More than half of college students nationwide experience problems from unreliable connectivity. To help bridge the digital divide and create equitable opportunities in education, the university will begin to distribute iPad, along with a keyboard case and an unlimited data plan that includes 5G connectivity, during the fall 2023 semester. This means that students — even those who are virtual or living off-campus — can experience the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the power and performance of the A14 Bionic chip, allowing students to access lectures, materials and app-based learning opportunities from virtually anywhere on the nation’s largest 5G network.

“Partnering with T-Mobile will help us provide Bradley’s students with the ability to learn in the same mobile-first environment that is increasingly prevalent in the professional world,” said Christopher Jones, PhD, Vice President for Strategy and Innovation at Bradley University. “Bringing 5G to our students and campus allows us to advance a digitally equitable learning environment and a holistically connected campus.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative partnership with T-Mobile, bringing cutting-edge technology to Bradley University, and revolutionizing the way our students learn, collaborate, and thrive in the digital age,” added Bradley University President Steve Standifird.

On campus, the 5G Hybrid Network’s fast speeds, low latency and reliable connectivity open the door for more immersive classroom experiences, preparing students to be part of the 5G workforce by:

Creating mixed reality classroom experiences such as virtualization of complex machinery to teach learners how it operates

Preparing students for a future in the medical field via lessons on real-world telehealth technologies

Utilizing digital learning tools such as AI-powered note taking and other classroom interaction software

Adopting powerful graphics-intensive video game development software to continue the innovation at the university’s award-winning game design program.

Bradley also plans to explore how the 5G Hybrid Network could increase operational efficiencies on-campus. For example, Bradley could use sensor-based data analysis to get automatic updates on information such as water quality, leak detection or refrigeration issues and use that data to automatically address any malfunctions.

“Bradley University is a shining example of how the education industry can embrace 5G to drive innovation and improve students’ lives,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “Bradley has already identified more than 20 unique use cases that could have an impact both on students’ learning experiences and the university’s operations in the future. And we’re thrilled to help them bring these innovations to life.”

As part of Bradley’s Digitally Connected Campus initiative, the rollout of iPad will begin during the 2023-2024 academic year, starting with full-time Bradley faculty and “discovery cohorts” of students that will represent approximately 25% of the student body. There will then be a full launch in Fall 2024 to include students, full-time faculty, and many student-facing staff members.

What impact is 5G having on the world of education? Join the discussion of all things digital at Connected America 2024 live in Dallas, Texas

Also in the news:

EU and Japan sign deals for subsea cables and semiconductors

Home Office lambasted over Emergency Services Network delays

Ofcom probes VMO2 as customers complain about contract cancellation