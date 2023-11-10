Partner Content

by Miguel Raposo, Head of B2B2X Offer at Celfocus

In today’s digital landscape, data has emerged as one of the most valuable resources, revolutionising industries and transforming the way businesses operate. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are no exception, as they navigate a rapidly evolving market where traditional revenue streams are being reshaped. Amid these changes, data monetisation has become a critical strategy for CSPs to thrive in the digital age.

By moving beyond traditional connectivity and enabling innovative digital technologies on 5G, IoT, cloud, and Edge services across industries, CSPs are helping business customers progress and thrive towards a better-connected future and digital society. Further to the investment in next-generation connectivity, CSPs are investing in Big Data capabilities to enable data-driven insights based on the vast amounts of data flowing through their networks.

With the CSPs aggregating access to 5–8x more user data information with their service subscribers than any other internet company, new use cases can be delivered to improve business. Not only does every smartphone run on a CSP network, but a significant part of IoT devices do as well. Location-based data, mobility insights and IoT analytics, which can be provided or supported by CSPs, represent a ground value for use cases benefiting businesses with revenue gains or efficiency improvements.

By extracting meaningful patterns, analysing trends, identifying correlations, and predicting future outcomes, CSPs can help their clients make informed decisions that drive growth and innovation, find customers where they are, and enable their offerings to meet individual needs, thereby boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The ability to transform raw and anonymised data into valuable insights and products presents new opportunities for CSPs to thrive in a data-driven world. As we move forward, the organisations that harness the power of data will undoubtedly stand at the forefront of progress.

Case Study

Vodafone Portugal: Enabling data monetisation for enhanced decision-making

Vodafone Portugal wanted to understand the mobility of the huge influx of people expected in Lisbon during World Youth Day 2023 – a global event that brings together young people from various countries and cultures to celebrate their faith within the Catholic Church. The operator’s goal was to share the insights generated daily with the media and public in general, showcasing the potential of Vodafone Analytics – a Big Data solution capable of making business and strategy decisions with insights collected from millions of mobile customers.

With the help of Celfocus, Vodafone Portugal successfully implemented a data monetisation revolution through groundbreaking technology, transforming raw and anonymised data into actionable insights, for well-informed decision-making and security and operational effectiveness.

