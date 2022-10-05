Press Release

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order means Verizon will upgrade technology and network infrastructure for embassies in nearly 260 locations across the globe

Verizon announced a new Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract to modernize the global communications infrastructure and provide IT services for each of the Department of State’s (DOS) U.S. embassies, consulars, and other key locations around the globe.

The contract, worth $1.58 billion over the next 10 years, includes implementation and management of network solutions for the Department’s non-domestic footprint, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

“We are uniquely qualified to provide the Department of State with powerful solutions to their global network consolidation and management needs,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. We have supported the Department of Defense and other national security and civilian customers with global critical infrastructure and communications for more than three decades.”

The contract includes a proven management approach using experienced Verizon Public Sector teams, clear processes and technology-enabled tools to deliver all service on time and according to service performance standards.

Verizon Public Sector has been a market leader in capturing EIS task orders from the federal government, including recent wins with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Defense.

