News

Battersea power station is now benefitting from fast 4G speeds provided by Vodafone, recently named London’s most reliable network.

Vodafone customers visiting, working or residing in the newly opened Battersea Power station can now benefit from fast 4G connections and more reliable calls, following the launch of a new in-building cellular network.

The improvements have been introduced by in-building connectivity specialist Exchange Communications, ensuring that those visiting and working in the Grade II listed building’s bars, restaurants, shops and office spaces have access to a dependable Vodafone 4G signal. The coverage also extends to the Power Station’s Lift 109, a state-of-the-art glass elevator that offers 360-degree panoramic views of London, therefore allowing visitors to share their visit on social media quickly and easily.

“The vision for Battersea Power Station was to create a highly integrated and interactive space where people can live, work, and socialise, all within this new riverside neighbourhood for London,” said Tom Sime, CEO of Exchange Communications. “As a UK business, it has been a real honour and we are proud to be delivering something of this scale and significance for the UK.

“Battersea Power Station, as a result, has become one of the most connected sites in the country and is an exemplar of how connectivity, can bring spaces to life and into the future for the people who use it.”

“Battersea Power Station is an iconic London landmark, so to have played a part in its regeneration is fantastic,” added Andrea Dona, Vodafone’s UK Chief Network Officer. “Our connectivity will support the Battersea Power Station development by supplying the connectivity it needs to support its residents, businesses, and visitors. This will also ensure the Power Station fulfils its ambition of being a leading London landmark, subsequently boosting the local and wider UK economy.”

Vodafone claims its 4G network already covers 99% of the UK population, hence the company’s primary focus is now on expanding the reach and quality of its 5G network. But despite 4G being nearly ubiquitous in the UK, there are still numerous rural locations lacking in this basic connectivity.

Many of these areas are being targeted by the £1.3 billion Shared Rural Network programme – a joint effort from the UK’s four national mobile network operators to tackle hard-to-reach ‘not-spots’ – with Vodafone itself announcing that it has deployed 4G infrastructure for 57 such communities earlier this year.

Want to hear all of the latest updates from Vodafone on UK 5G rollout? Join the operators in discussion at the UK’s largest digital economy event Connected Britain

Also in the news:

SK Telecom overhauls AI service ‘A.’ using ChatGPT

Leveraging 5G to develop new value and unlock digital dividends

SKT invests $100m in flying taxi company Joby Aviation