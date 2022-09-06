The World Communication Awards 2022 has seen its fiercest competition to date, with entries from across the world battling it out to be recognised as the best of the best.

Below you will find the shortlist of companies selected by the WCA’s expert judging panel.

Congratulations to all of the entrants that have made it this far. We look foward to seeing you on November 1st when this year’s winners will be announced.

B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR

China Unicom Global, CloudBond

KT AICC

Orange Business Services, Flexible SD-WAN with Fortinet

Singtel Software Defined Network Services

Telia Global IoT Connectivity

Telstra Enhanced Enterprise Wireless service – powered by Ericsson and Cradlepoint

Verizon On Site 5G with Celona 5G LAN

BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME

GoldConnect

Netcracker Technology and Virgin Media O2

Orange International Carriers – Digital transformation programme

Ooredoo Group

stc WBU Transformation Journey

BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

Collaborative Blockchain Industry Solution for Data Services Inventory Matching & Automated Settlement: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Vodafone, Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global

Colt Technology Services & Ciena

EE’s 5G rollout

Ericsson & Telstra, Composite Orchestration of hybrid services

TDC NET-Ericsson

BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

inwi (Wana Corporate)

Ooredoo Palestine

Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd (Mytel)

BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR

China Mobile International Limited

Colt Technology Services

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

iBASIS

MTN GlobalConnect

Orange Wholesale France

Sparkle

CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD

BAI Communications Australia

Globe Telecom and Amdocs

Inseego and Verizon

Kyivstar

PLDT and Smart’s Crisis Leadership in Super Typhoon Rai

Turkcell

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD

AsiaInfo Technologies (China), INC

Colt Technology Services

China Mobile Beijing & Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

CITIC Telecom CPC, AI AR Remote Hand

Digicel Group

Ncell Axiata Limited

Orange 5G Lab

Subtonomy, SubSearch

Swisscom, Plato

OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

Colt Technology Services

KT, DIGICO

Orange

PLDT and Smart

PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)

Sofrecom Tunisie

TalkTalk Wholesale Services

THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD

China Unicom Global

China Mobile International Limited

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier – Ready for 5G Roaming

Ericsson’s 5G Implementation for Australian Mobile Network Operators

KT’s Ubiquitous 5G

Singtel 5G standalone – powered by Ericsson

THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD

Cohere Technologies, First MU-MIMO Software Solution

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FTTR

InCoax Networks and PCs for People

SK Telecom & Samsung Eletronics

stc OpenAccess

THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD

China Mobile & Huawei, 5G Barrier-free Calling

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier

KT AI Service Robot

Ooredoo Tunisia, EZ

Singtel’s 5G enterprise initiatives in Singapore – powered by Ericsson

THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, The Magenta Hub Cloud

Ericsson and TPG

Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL)

Netcracker Technology and T-Mobile Netherlands

Robin.io with Rakuten Mobile

stc Cloud Native platform deployment by Huawei

THE CYBER SECURITY AWARD

Enea AdaptiveMobile Security

KT SafeNet

Macquarie Telecom Group

Nokia, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome

SecurityGen, ACE

ZARIOT

THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD

Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson, APAC Multi-Domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives

China Unicom Global

Console Connect IoT

iBASIS Global eSIM

IBM and Boston Dynamics, Mobile Edge Analytics

Telia Global IoT Connectivity

THE PLATFORM AWARD

Colt Technology Services, Colt On Demand

Console Connect

Comviva & Zain Jordan

Liberty Global’s ONEConnect, featuring Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform

Rakuten Symphony, Symworld

Singtel Paragon

Telefónica Colombia & Red Hat

THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Catel, imowi

Digicel Haiti Foundation: Educating a nation so no one gets left behind

Ericsson, Air Quality Project

Ncell Axiata Limited

Ooredoo Myanmar, SEAD Project

PLDT and Smart: Championing Safety and Wellness in the Digital World

Polycab Telecom

Robi Axiata Ltd., bdapps

THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

AsiaInfo Technologies (China), INC

China Unicom Global

Colt Technology Services

KT

Orange Polska S.A.

Turkcell

Vertical Bridge

WOMAN IN TELECOMS AWARD

Colt Technology Services , Keri Gilder

, Keri Gilder Converge ICT Solutions Inc. , Maria Grace Y. Uy

, Maria Grace Y. Uy CSG , Liz Bauer

, Liz Bauer DZS , Jennifer Yohe

, Jennifer Yohe Hyperoptic , Dana Tobak

, Dana Tobak Verizon Business Group, Tommi Marsans

STARTUP OF THE YEAR

Startup of the Year will be based on the startups exhibiting at Total Telecom Congress. Click here for more details on how to apply.

CEO OF THE YEAR

CEO of the Year will be selected by our judges this year. Voting is currently taking place and a shortlist will be revealed soon.

