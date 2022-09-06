The World Communication Awards 2022 has seen its fiercest competition to date, with entries from across the world battling it out to be recognised as the best of the best.
Below you will find the shortlist of companies selected by the WCA’s expert judging panel.
Congratulations to all of the entrants that have made it this far. We look foward to seeing you on November 1st when this year’s winners will be announced.
B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR
- China Unicom Global, CloudBond
- KT AICC
- Orange Business Services, Flexible SD-WAN with Fortinet
- Singtel Software Defined Network Services
- Telia Global IoT Connectivity
- Telstra Enhanced Enterprise Wireless service – powered by Ericsson and Cradlepoint
- Verizon On Site 5G with Celona 5G LAN
BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME
- GoldConnect
- Netcracker Technology and Virgin Media O2
- Orange International Carriers – Digital transformation programme
- Ooredoo Group
- stc WBU Transformation Journey
BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE
- Collaborative Blockchain Industry Solution for Data Services Inventory Matching & Automated Settlement: Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, Vodafone, Colt Technology Services, PCCW Global
- Colt Technology Services & Ciena
- EE’s 5G rollout
- Ericsson & Telstra, Composite Orchestration of hybrid services
- TDC NET-Ericsson
BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET
- Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
- inwi (Wana Corporate)
- Ooredoo Palestine
- Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd (Mytel)
BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR
- China Mobile International Limited
- Colt Technology Services
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- iBASIS
- MTN GlobalConnect
- Orange Wholesale France
- Sparkle
CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD
- BAI Communications Australia
- Globe Telecom and Amdocs
- Inseego and Verizon
- Kyivstar
- PLDT and Smart’s Crisis Leadership in Super Typhoon Rai
- Turkcell
CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD
- AsiaInfo Technologies (China), INC
- Colt Technology Services
- China Mobile Beijing & Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- CITIC Telecom CPC, AI AR Remote Hand
- Digicel Group
- Ncell Axiata Limited
- Orange 5G Lab
- Subtonomy, SubSearch
- Swisscom, Plato
OPERATOR OF THE YEAR
- Colt Technology Services
- KT, DIGICO
- Orange
- PLDT and Smart
PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin)
- Sofrecom Tunisie
- TalkTalk Wholesale Services
THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD
- China Unicom Global
- China Mobile International Limited
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier – Ready for 5G Roaming
- Ericsson’s 5G Implementation for Australian Mobile Network Operators
- KT’s Ubiquitous 5G
- Singtel 5G standalone – powered by Ericsson
THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD
- Cohere Technologies, First MU-MIMO Software Solution
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FTTR
- InCoax Networks and PCs for People
- SK Telecom & Samsung Eletronics
- stc OpenAccess
THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD
- China Mobile & Huawei, 5G Barrier-free Calling
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier
- KT AI Service Robot
- Ooredoo Tunisia, EZ
- Singtel’s 5G enterprise initiatives in Singapore – powered by Ericsson
THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD
- Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, The Magenta Hub Cloud
- Ericsson and TPG
- Jio Platforms Ltd. (JPL)
- Netcracker Technology and T-Mobile Netherlands
- Robin.io with Rakuten Mobile
- stc Cloud Native platform deployment by Huawei
THE CYBER SECURITY AWARD
- Enea AdaptiveMobile Security
- KT SafeNet
- Macquarie Telecom Group
- Nokia, NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome
- SecurityGen, ACE
- ZARIOT
THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD
- Bridge Alliance, Singtel, Ericsson, APAC Multi-Domestic Connectivity Solution for Automotives
- China Unicom Global
- Console Connect IoT
- iBASIS Global eSIM
- IBM and Boston Dynamics, Mobile Edge Analytics
- Telia Global IoT Connectivity
THE PLATFORM AWARD
- Colt Technology Services, Colt On Demand
- Console Connect
- Comviva & Zain Jordan
- Liberty Global’s ONEConnect, featuring Plume’s SaaS Experience Platform
- Rakuten Symphony, Symworld
- Singtel Paragon
- Telefónica Colombia & Red Hat
THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
- Catel, imowi
- Digicel Haiti Foundation: Educating a nation so no one gets left behind
- Ericsson, Air Quality Project
- Ncell Axiata Limited
- Ooredoo Myanmar, SEAD Project
- PLDT and Smart: Championing Safety and Wellness in the Digital World
- Polycab Telecom
- Robi Axiata Ltd., bdapps
THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD
- AsiaInfo Technologies (China), INC
- China Unicom Global
- Colt Technology Services
- KT
- Orange Polska S.A.
- Turkcell
- Vertical Bridge
WOMAN IN TELECOMS AWARD
- Colt Technology Services, Keri Gilder
- Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Maria Grace Y. Uy
- CSG, Liz Bauer
- DZS, Jennifer Yohe
- Hyperoptic, Dana Tobak
- Verizon Business Group, Tommi Marsans