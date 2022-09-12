A Connected Britain 2022 Preview

Connected Britain 2022 is just around the corner and, with just over a week left to go, it is only fitting that we highlight some of our amazing keynote sessions, featuring some of the biggest names in the UK telecoms industry.

Day 1 Keynote: Unlocking the benefits of a ‘Connected Britain’

What exactly do we mean when we talk about a ‘Connected Britain’? What does a truly connected, digital economy look like and how can we attain it while still delivering impecable customer experience? Is ubiquitious connectivity truly within reach?

Moderated by Financial Times’ Telecoms Media and Technology Correspondent, Anna Gross, this panel will seek to answer these fundamental questions and more, exploring the strategies at the heart of creating digital Britain.

Speakers:

Lutz Schüler , Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Media O2

, Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Media O2 Katie Milligan , Chief Commercial Officer, Openreach

, Chief Commercial Officer, Openreach Tristia Harrison , Chief Executive Officer, TalkTalk

, Chief Executive Officer, TalkTalk Katherine Ainley , Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland, Ericsson

, Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland, Ericsson Ahmed Essam , Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone UK

, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone UK Greg Mesch, CEO, CityFibre

Day 2 Keynote: The road to full fibre: Where are we and where do we need to be?

The UK telecoms industry has been rolling out fibre at an incredible pace in recent years, but are we moving fast enough to hit the government’s ambitious gigabit broadband targets? What are the biggest barriers holding back the UK’s full fibre future and how can these be overcome?

James Barford, Head of Telecoms Research at Enders Analysis, will guide the discussion, assessing the industry’s fibre progress so far and mapping the next key steps in creating a more digital future.

Speakers:

Paul Norris , Chief Executive, Building Digital UK, UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)

, Chief Executive, Building Digital UK, UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Gareth Williams , Chief Executive Officer, Gigaclear

, Chief Executive Officer, Gigaclear Dana Tobak, Chief Executive Officer, Hyperoptic

It’s not too late to join us at Connected Britain! Check out the full agenda and secure your tickets here.

Also in the news:

UK telcos to face stricter cybersecurity obligations under new govt rules

Jio prepares to plough $25bn into 5G

VMO2 activates first open RAN sites in live network