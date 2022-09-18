News

The latest updates on the drive to deliver a more Connected America

Total Telecom are keeping track of the latest news from the USA as billions of dollars pour into developing internet access for all. If you are interested in a more in-depth look at how progress is being made, check out our new Connected America event.

15 September 2022

Colorado Springs, Colo., Stands to Gain ISP Choices Soon – Government Technology

14 September 2022

Conterra Networks Continues to Lead Efforts in Fiber Infrastructure Initiatives Across Smith County – PR Newswire

13 September 2022

Ziply Fiber Raises $450M to Support its Ongoing Fiber Network Expansion – The Fast Mode

12 September 2022

Getting internet to every Mississippian. Why Sally Doty believes she will get it done. – Clarion Ledger

Igneo Infrastructure Partners to Acquire US Signal – PR Newswire

Stealth Communications Selects Nokia to Upgrade its Metro Core Network – The Fast Mode

11 September 2022

US second largest internet service provider to launch 2 gigabyte speed – The Tech Outlook

6 September 2022

These are the top 5 states with the best – and worst – fixed internet coverage – Fierce Telecom

29 August 2022

New round of grants could help expand broadband access in southeastern North Carolina – Border Belt Independent

25 August 2022

Comcast and the City of Spring Hill Announce $9 Million Project to Deliver High-Speed Internet to Homes and Businesses Citywide – PR Newswire

30 July 2022

Biden-Harris Administration Awards More Than $105 Million in Grants to Expand High-Speed Internet Access on Tribal Land in Arizona – Press Release

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Indiana – PR Newswire

Governor Lamont Announces Federal Approval of Connecticut’s Plan… – CT.gov

29 July 2022

22 July 2022

Rural US wireless carriers ask for more 5G subsidies – LightReading

19 July 2022

State of Indiana and AT&T Collaborate on Plan to Deliver Fiber-Powered Broadband to Portions of Nine Indiana Counties – Press Release / Cision

18 July 2022

Home Telecom supplies 1,400 homes with better internet with $2M grant – Live 5 NewsWire

United Communications secures $130M credit facility to support broadband grants – Williamson HomePage

16 July 2022

How Washington state could use federal infrastructure money to close the digital divide – Geek Wire

Peninsula Fiber Network Plans To Improve Internet Service – Radio results Network

FCC Chair Rosenworcel Proposes 4X Increase in Minimum Broadband Speeds – tvtech

14 July 2022

Despite External Challenges – RAN Still Expected to Surpass $40b by 2026 – PR Newswire

13 July 2022

AT&T claims first with 20 Gbps symmetric speeds in production network – Telecompaper

Shentel Awarded Grant to Bring its Glo Fiber High Speed Network to Frederick County, Maryland – PR Newswire

Arelion expands its long-haul network in Atlanta – Fierce Telecom

All 50 States on Board for BEAD, Digital Equality Broadband Funding Programs – Telecompetitor

Mesa, Arizona selects 4 fiber providers inlcuding SiFi Networks and Google Fiber – Fierce Telecom

FCC Awards More Than $266M in ECF Program – Telecompetitor

Starry adds record subs in Q2 as total nears 81,000 – LightReading

11 July 2022

1 July 2022

FCC Awards Almost $159m in ECF Funding – Telecompetitor

30 June 2022

Construction Begins at Quantum Loophole’s Frederick Data Center Campus – Inside Towers

29 June 2022

Sen. Marklein: The battle for better broadband continues – WisPolitics

28 June 2022

Verizon delivers faster connections to 64 Native American reservations in 13 states – LightReading

27 June 2022

Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Lansing, KS – PR Newswire

24 June 2022

Broadband internet provider Conterra expanding, investing nearly $10M now, $12M later in Union County – WRAL TechWire

Connectbase welcomes NYC’s Skywire Networks to Connected World platform – telecompaper

22 June 2022

Highline Commences Next Phase of Fiber Internet Expansion in Lumberton, Texas – Telecompetitor

20 June 2022

FPB wins $8 million in grants to fund broadband for unserved – The State Journal (Kentucky)

State of New York unveils broadband map – Inside Towers

18 June 2022

Hargray Fiber expands fiber Internet to Hinesville, GA – TelecomLead.com

17 June 2022

Biden aims to train more broadband workers to fend off labor crunch – Fierce Telecom

Washington County, Pa., Approves $3.2M for Internet Expansion – Government Technology

16 June 2022

Shentel Expanding its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Delaware – KLTV

Texas Broadband Plan Could Connect 2.8M Unserved Households – Government Technology

13 June 2022

Ohio State hosts first meeting for statewide broadband and 5G partnership – Ohio State News

11 June 2022

West Virginia Working To Avoid Past Broadband Mistakes – The Intelligencer

