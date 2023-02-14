Startup Stories

netElastic is an innovative software company that provides high-performance routing solutions for broadband service providers worldwide. netElastic developed one of the first software-based (or virtual) broadband network gateways (vBNGs) and has been a leader in vBNG technology ever since. netElastic CGNAT helps broadband providers conserve IPv4 addresses while ensuring a smooth transition to IPv6. And netElastic’s software-based CGNAT offers the lowest TCO in the industry.

What is your USP?

For broadband service providers that want to grow their subscribers, and not their costs, netElastic’s software-based BNG and CGNAT (Carrier-grade NAT) provide the scalability and flexibility they need with the lowest TCO in the industry.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

netElastic sells BNG and CGNAT software to broadband service providers / internet service providers.

Why did you establish the business?

netElastic was formed by experienced telecom executives that wanted to bring the benefits of network virtualization to the telecommunications industry.

What does the future hold for your business?

The future looks incredibly bright for netElastic. With governments worldwide spending millions (and billions) of dollars to provide internet access to all citizens, netElastic is uniquely positioned to help broadband providers grow with scalable, flexible, and cost-effective software-based BNG and CGNAT solutions.

COMPANY CV

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, United States

Number of employees: 10

Last funding type: Self-funding

Website url: www.netelastic.com

Founder: Jason Lu

CEO: Weixiao Liu

