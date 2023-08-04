Press Release

Global 5G leader Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has increased its socioeconomic contribution to Malaysia by producing its state-of-the-art 5G radio equipment in Penang – the company’s first 5G manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia.

Ericsson has been in Malaysia since 1965 and is rolling out the 5G network for Malaysia, which has already been recognised globally for its performance.

The production was inaugurated by Communications and Digital Minister YB Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil (who was represented by Deputy Minister YB Teo Nie Ching), Penang Caretaker Chief Minister Tuan Chow Kon Yeow, and Swedish Ambassador to Malaysia, His Excellency Dr Joachim Bergstrom.

The 5G radio equipment being produced in Malaysia includes Ericsson’s industry-leading lightweight and energy-efficient Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and is produced in Prai in the northern state of Penang, in partnership with Flex, a global diversified manufacturer that operates across 30 countries.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh says: “Ericsson is a world leader in 5G technology, currently powering 147 live networks across 63 countries, including Malaysia. The production of Ericsson’s global 5G radio equipment in Malaysia is our additional socioeconomic contribution to the country and marks the latest in a broad range of initiatives to bring our global experiences, expertise, and insights to Malaysia in support of the government’s ambition to be a digital leader.”

“Malaysia is an important market for Ericsson and domestic manufacturing in Malaysia will contribute to the local economy through employment and the transfer of technical knowledge to the local workforce in areas such as manufacturing, product engineering and equipment testing”, adds Hägerbro.

The resulting technology leadership has seen Ericsson recently topping the Frost Radar: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market ranking for the third year in a row. It was also named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner, also the third year in a row that Ericsson has earned this recognition from the independent research and advisory firm.

In addition to delivering a world-class 5G network, the selection of Malaysia for manufacturing also increases Ericsson’s socio-economic contribution to the country. Malaysia already hosts a Global Maintenance Center in Bukit Jelutong, which is one of the largest in the world, a Regional Distribution Centre at KLIA’s Free Trade Zone. It is also the base for a Regional Competence Hub that hosts 5G expertise and regional support functions, as well as promotes local talent globally.

Hägerbro says that Ericsson will continue to deliver a secure, affordable, world-class 5G network and customer experience for Malaysia.

Malaysia has already become a recognized global leader in 5G connectivity with reports stating that Malaysia has achieved outstanding results in implementing and delivering a great 5G experience for consumers as well as the 5G network delivering excellent speed and reliability, outperforming many industrialized nations.

