Launched in 2011, the Asia Communication Awards (ACAs) recognises the region’s leading communication service providers and telecom operators as well as OEMs, suppliers, and other service providers based within the region or offering products and solutions specifically targeting the region.

For 2022, Total Telecom is delighted to be able to bring back the ACA with a totally refreshed line-up of awards categories, a carefully selected panel of expert judges, and an exciting new virtual format to recognise the finalists and winners for this year’s awards.

You can watch the Awards Ceremony itself here

ACA Winners 2022

5G Deployment Award: KT – Ubiquitous 5G

AI Innovation Award: CITIC Telecom CPC – Cognitive Object Recognition (“COR”) Technology

Best Enterprise Business Service: Singtel – Software-defined Network

Best Payments Initiative: PROGRESIF CARE+

Best SME Service (Operator): Globe Business

Cloud Technology Initiative: Bridge Alliance – Bridge Alliance Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution with Globe Telecom, Singtel, and Telkomsel

Crisis Response Award: Globe Telecom and Amdocs

Cyber Security Award: CITIC Telecom CPC – AI Visual Security

Digital Transformation Project of the Year: Huawei Technologies – Mobile VPN Solution

IoT in Action: Viettel – InnoWay platform

Network Transformation Initiative: Rakuten Symphony – Symworld

Operator of the Year: KT DIGICO

OSS / BSS Project of the Year: Tata Play Binge powered by Comviva

Satellite Connectivity Initiative: Singtel Satellite iSHIP

Smart Places Project of the Year: Chunghwa Telecom – 5G Intelligent Ports

The Customer Experience Award: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

The Social Contribution Award: SK telecom & TUAT – Sullivan Plus X NUGU

Wholesale Operator of the Year: Telin

CEO of the Year: Alfredo S. Panlilio, CEO of PLDT & Smart Communications

Total Telecom would like to thank the extensive judging panel for their expertise and support in judging the many entries this year. We would also like to extend huge congratulations to all of our winners this year and look forward to seeing you all again next year.

For more information about the Asia Communication Awards and to enter in 2023, contact Rob Chambers at rob.chambers@totaltele.com