Launched in 2011, the Asia Communication Awards (ACAs) recognises the region’s leading communication service providers and telecom operators as well as OEMs, suppliers, and other service providers based within the region or offering products and solutions specifically targeting the region.
For 2022, Total Telecom is delighted to be able to bring back the ACA with a totally refreshed line-up of awards categories, a carefully selected panel of expert judges, and an exciting new virtual format to recognise the finalists and winners for this year’s awards.
You can watch the Awards Ceremony itself here
ACA Winners 2022
5G Deployment Award: KT – Ubiquitous 5G
AI Innovation Award: CITIC Telecom CPC – Cognitive Object Recognition (“COR”) Technology
Best Enterprise Business Service: Singtel – Software-defined Network
Best Payments Initiative: PROGRESIF CARE+
Best SME Service (Operator): Globe Business
Cloud Technology Initiative: Bridge Alliance – Bridge Alliance Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution with Globe Telecom, Singtel, and Telkomsel
Crisis Response Award: Globe Telecom and Amdocs
Cyber Security Award: CITIC Telecom CPC – AI Visual Security
Digital Transformation Project of the Year: Huawei Technologies – Mobile VPN Solution
IoT in Action: Viettel – InnoWay platform
Network Transformation Initiative: Rakuten Symphony – Symworld
Operator of the Year: KT DIGICO
OSS / BSS Project of the Year: Tata Play Binge powered by Comviva
Satellite Connectivity Initiative: Singtel Satellite iSHIP
Smart Places Project of the Year: Chunghwa Telecom – 5G Intelligent Ports
The Customer Experience Award: Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
The Social Contribution Award: SK telecom & TUAT – Sullivan Plus X NUGU
Wholesale Operator of the Year: Telin
CEO of the Year: Alfredo S. Panlilio, CEO of PLDT & Smart Communications
Total Telecom would like to thank the extensive judging panel for their expertise and support in judging the many entries this year. We would also like to extend huge congratulations to all of our winners this year and look forward to seeing you all again next year.
For more information about the Asia Communication Awards and to enter in 2023, contact Rob Chambers at rob.chambers@totaltele.com