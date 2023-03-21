Interview

For years, many nations have declared their desire to be a ‘gigabit’ society. But are they? Not yet. The average fibre-to-the-premise coverage that would provide gigabit speed access is still less than 50% in many countries.

But this shortfall is an opportunity. High speed low latency fibre will power fast-growing industries such as autonomous transport, non-line of sight drones, metaverse and more. Investors are waiting.

In this exclusive interview at Total Telecom’s Connected Britain conference, Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing at Netcracker Technology, outlines the wholesale fibre proposition for telcos and explains how a lean IT environment can speed up deployments and customer on-boarding.

