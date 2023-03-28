Press Release

At a meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Cellnex Telecom has agreed to appoint Anne Bouverot as non-executive Chair of the company succeeding Bertrand Kan, who is stepping down as Chair of the Board after two years, while maintaining his status as an independent director.

Anne Bouverot has been an independent director of Cellnex since May 2018 and is a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee (ARMC).

Anne Bouverot built her career at the forefront of technology and innovation, in France and globally. After having held various operational and strategic positions during 19 years at Orange, in the USA, UK and France, she became Director General of the GSMA, the global association for mobile industry, notably in charge of organizing the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the sector’s flagship annual event. She then was CEO of Morpho, a leading provider of security and identity services.

She has extensive corporate governance experience, having been an independent director of listed as well as private technology companies for more than 10 years, from innovative scale ups to large corporates. She is currently Chairperson of Technicolor, a leading global provider of visual effects and animation services for the global entertainment and media industry.

She is also strongly committed to the academic sector, as chair of the Board of Ecole Normale Supérieure, France’s leading “grande école” in Science and Humanities, and as co-founder of Fondation Abeona, championing responsible artificial intelligence and dedicated to studying its societal impacts.

She is a graduate of Ecole Normale Supérieure in mathematics and holds both an engineering degree in telecommunications and a PhD in artificial intelligence.

“Since its IPO in 2015, Cellnex has grown to become Europe’s leading independent operator of telecommunications infrastructures – said Anne Bouverot. As announced last November, the company is at the beginning of a new chapter, focussed on organic growth and strengthening of its balance sheet. The Board of Directors is fully supportive of this strategy and agrees that finding the right successor for Tobias Martinez, who has announced he is stepping down as CEO in June, is a key priority. On behalf of the whole Board, I want to thank Bertrand Kan for his work and dedication leading the Board for the past two years. I look forward to working with all my colleagues on the Board as I assume this new responsibility as Chairperson”.

