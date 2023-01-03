Press Release

China Mobile and Ericsson jointly launched energy-efficient 5G sites to accelerate its energy conservation and carbon emission reduction efforts. Ericsson and China Mobile Jiangsu have launched a 5G smart site on 700MHz band that does not produce carbon dioxide. Ericsson has also partnered with China Mobile Guangdong to launch an energy-efficient site on the 2.6GHz band.

For this collaboration, China Mobile has implemented Ericsson’s power system, which enables hybrid energy management. It optimizes use of energy from solar, grid and battery to achieve the most energy-efficient operation. The products come integrated and verified with remote management option via the Ericsson Network Manager.

Liming Tang, Head of RAN HW Solution, Market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson is committed to helping customers build and manage high-quality networks with advanced connectivity technologies, products, and solutions. We pursue improved energy usage and management through technological development, and we are pleased to further contribute to a more energy-efficient 5G network with China Mobile.”

As industrialization has posed further challenges of carbon emissions, energy conservation and renewable energy have become the main technology trend for all industries in China. Ericsson has responded to the country’s needs for energy-efficient networks by delivering end-to-end, smart site solutions that not only reduce energy consumption but also carbon and site footprint.

Compared with the current power system management, the new Ericsson Smart Site offers new levels of quality assurance, intelligent administration of various energy sources, full-stack real-time monitoring, plus intelligent energy, and service synergy.

First, the solution connects the mixed energy generated to the Ericsson Site Controller, enabling unified and intelligent management of various energy sources.

Second, by connecting Ericsson Site Controller to the same network management system as that of the base station. On the same ENM (Ericsson Network Management) energy system and the radio access network (RAN) can be managed and supervised. It is also possible to realize synergies between energy system and the base station.

The Ericsson Smart Site can also effectively ensure network security.

The smart site is compatible with Ericsson’s microwave solutions to enable the deployment of wireless base stations for universal telecommunication services across rural areas and other situations where traditional utility power is not accessible. Equally, this solution can be deployed across urban sites with tight power supply, to mitigate power supply challenges and reduce expenses with new energy.

Also in the news:

Resilience in the face of war: Kyivstar talks challenges and collaboration

BT seeks £100m in savings by merging global and enterprise units

Connected Britain Keynotes: CXO Spotlight